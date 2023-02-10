Community blames load shedding for fire that left 300 people homeless

City says no evidence points to load shedding as a cause for the blaze but cautions residents to switch off appliances during these times.

Author: Sandiso Phaliso

This article first appeared in GroundUp

Over 300 people are homeless after a fire gutted their homes at Never-Never informal settlement in Philippi East, Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents believe load shedding to be the cause behind the fire, however city fire and rescue authorities say there is not enough evidence to show this. No injuries were reported.

The fire victims said they lost their belongings including IDs, passports, school stationery and uniforms, as well as all their furniture.

Thumeka Mninzi said she returned from work to find her home completely gutted.

“All I am left with is what I’m wearing. I don’t know how I’m going to start afresh. This fire is devastating,” she said.

Lungelo Lisa said, “If it was not for load shedding, we would not be without our homes. One of our neighbours left a stove on while cooking when load shedding started. When the electricity came back on, the stove was on and a fire started.”

Police referred all questions regarding the fire to the City of Cape Town.

City Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell told GroundUp the blaze destroyed 130 dwellings and 333 persons were affected.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Service, said they received the call at 4:20pm and firefighters only managed to extinguish the blaze at 10pm.

He said there was no evidence that load shedding had caused the fire but urged residents to be cautious and to ensure their appliances were switched off during these times.

Never-Never residents are now pleading with the government to relocate them because the area is overcrowded and there are no formal roads or storm water drainage. The only communal sanitation facilities are water taps and toilets.