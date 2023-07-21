CoJ engineers narrow Joburg gas explosion to three possible causes

Investigations are under way to fathom the exact cause of the disaster in the next few days. The blast caused massive infrastructure damage to the city’s roads, injuring more than 40 people and killing one.

JOHANNESBURG - Engineers from the City of Joburg have narrowed down to three, the causes they believe may be behind the gas explosion near Bree Taxi Rank earlier this week.

City manager Floyd Brink said a sewerage entry into the underground storm water systems may have created an ignition of methane gas.

The second possibility, he said, is natural gas getting mixed up with oxygen in underground service ducts that could have created the explosion.

Lastly, Brink said a gas pipe burst could be the cause of the destructive blast.

“At this stage only one of the above potential causes appear to be warranted, accidental leakages of natural into the service duct reaching explosion concentration levels of between 5% to 15%, and was ignited by a source unknown at this stage. The source of gas in the service duct is unknown. Investigations in this regard will continue to try locate the source over the next few days.”

