Cogta moves to change legislation to stabilise coalition governments

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Co-operative Governance said plans were afoot to amend municipal law to strengthen coalition governments.

This includes prohibiting councillors from walking out of and collapsing council meetings.

The National Assembly debated the fragility of coalitions in a mini-plenary session on Thursday.

While parties didn’t all agree on how to stabilise coalitions, they largely were in agreement that they were set to become the future of the South African political landscape.

During the debate initiated by the African National Congress, its Members in Parliament said they believed coalition agreements needed to be made public to ensure buy-in from the electorate.

The Democratic Alliance meanwhile, used the opportunity to lobby for support to make coalition agreements legally binding.

But Co-operative Governance Deputy Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said changes to the Municipal Structures Act were already under way.

"It is now evident that we need to remove all the crux of what could make a coalition frivolous, but rather to be straightforward."

Changes could include extending the two-week period post-elections to form a government, and to demand stricter conduct from elected councillors.

"Our code of conduct as it is being developed now will make sure that we legislate even on the walking out of council - which deals with the quorums which make councils even more unstable in most of the areas."

In the future, political parties may also have to obtain a predetermined number of votes to qualify for a seat in a municipal council.