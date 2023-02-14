Cogta confirms 12 deaths due to flooding in parts of South Africa

The Co-operative Governance Department declared severe flooding in at least seven of the country's nine provinces a national state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - The Co-operative Governance Department on Tuesday confirmed 12 deaths due to flooding in parts of the country.

The department said over the past week, there were reports of people drowning and cars being swept away.

A national state of disaster was declared on Monday to address the impact of the floods in provinces such as Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape.

"We have four people who died in Mpumalanga, three in Eastern Cape, four in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng," said the department's spokesperson Lunga Mtshali.