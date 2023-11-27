COCT warns tourism jobs may at risk if crime at tourist attractions not tackled

This follows the muggings of three trail runners during the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town 160km race on Table Mountain over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has warned that tourism jobs may be on the line if nothing is done about criminality, especially around tourist attractions.

This follows the muggings of three trail runners during the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town 160km race on Table Mountain over the weekend.

Recently, there's been a rise in attacks in the national park and foreign tourists have also been victims of violent crime in the city.

READ: Cape Town tourism worried robberies on Table Mountain will dent city's image

The City of Cape Town stressed that attacks on tourists were not more significant than attacks on locals but it does warn the jobs of thousands of Capetonians who work in the tourism sector may come under threat if crime tarnishes the destination's reputation.

In response to the latest Table Mountain muggings of three trail runners, the metro maintains it's not a reflection on the management and safety of events hosted in the city.

The belongings of the runners have been traced and recovered in Ocean View but the suspects are still at large.

The city is blaming the justice system for the rise in attacks, saying recently paroled criminals are out to destabilise law and order.