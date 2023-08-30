CoCT warns Capetonians of fake health officials trying to swindle businesses

The city said it has become aware that scammers are again posing as health officials promising to issue health-related approvals to business owners for a fee.

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians are being warned about a scam in which fake health officials are trying to swindle business owners in the metro.

However, Health MMC Patricia van der Ross said officials from her department are not allowed to accept direct payments from clients.

She said the modus operandi is not new but could leave unsuspecting business owners out of pocket.

"If anyone comes to your premises to conduct an inspection, it is always advised to check their credentials, but specifically if those individual requests direct payment or some other kind of favour or reward for services rendered. This will go a long way in reducing the risk of falling victim to scammers."