CoCT urges residents to reduce non-essential outdoor water usage by 50%

The City of Cape Town said water usage in the past week surpassed the reasonable limit, adding that this threatens the capacity of dams and reservoirs.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is warning the residents about the urgent need to reduce water usage.

In the past week, said the city, water usage reached one billion litres a day.

The city said the set limit per day is 850 million litres.

Moreover, the city and the provincial dam levels are both sitting at 58% average.

The city's Member of the Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi said to prevent a looming water crisis, residents must follow the municipalities guidelines.

“To help keep our dams and reservoirs fuller for longer, the City of Cape Town is urging residents and businesses to reduce non-essential outdoor water usage by 50%.”