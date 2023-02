CoCT urges residents to reduce non-essential outdoor water usage by 50%

The City of Cape Town said water usage in the past week surpassed the reasonable limit, adding that this threatens the capacity of dams and reservoirs.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is warning the residents about the urgent need to reduce water usage.

In the past week, said the city, water usage reached one billion litres a day.

The city said the set limit per day is 850 million litres.

Moreover, the city and the provincial dam levels are both sitting at 58% average.

The city's Member of the Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi said to prevent a looming water crisis, residents must follow the municipalities guidelines.

β€œTo help keep our dams and reservoirs fuller for longer, the City of Cape Town is urging residents and businesses to reduce non-essential outdoor water usage by 50%.”