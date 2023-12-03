CoCT urges parents to use Identikidz safety initiative at beaches over festive

The project aims to promote the safety of children at beaches, by tagging with a band containing their caregiver’s details on their arrival at the beach.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is urging parents and guardians to take note of the Identikidz initiative at entrances across the city's beaches this festive season.

In the event that a child gets separated from their family, responders can use the contact details to reunite them.

The city's MMC for Community Service and Health, Patricia van der Ross said more than 100,000 children were tagged last festive season, with Strand and Mnandi returning the highest figures.

"The statistics are proof of the value that the Identikidz project adds, but also that more and more parents and caregivers are taking their children’s safety to heart when out and about over the very busy festive period."