CoCT says official implicated in housing fraud has quit

The move comes after two city staff members were arrested this week for defrauding two Mfuleni residents of an amount of R900,000.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that one of its staff members implicated in a housing fraud in Mfuleni had rsigned with immediate effect.

The unidentified officials promised the victims ownership of land at Extension 2 in Mfuleni, which they never delivered.

The city's MMC for human settlements, Carl Pophaim, said the officials would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Friday.

"I will not tolerate any instances of fraud and corruption in my directorate. This administration is dedicated to high levels of service delivery, clean governance and good financial practices. That is our standard, and anyone who compromises this will face the full extent of the law. My heart breaks for the victims of the alleged fraud."