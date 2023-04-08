Go

Cape Muslim community pleased with the re-opening of Brodie Road Cemetery

The Brodie Road Cemetery in Wynberg is a historic landmark provided to the Muslim community in 1848.

FILE: The community has been talking to the City of Cape Town following a shortage of Muslim burial land in the Western Cape. Picture: Petr Kraumann / Wikimedia Commons
08 April 2023 16:28

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim community in Cape Town says it's pleased about the re-opening of the historic Brodie Road cemetery after it was closed 127 years ago.

The community has been in consultation with the City of Cape Town following a shortage of Muslim burial land in the Western Cape.

The cemetery has been closed since 1896 but on Friday it was re-opened.

The second deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council, Sheikh Riad Fataar said the community had faced the challenge of limited burial space, and the re-opening was right on time.

"We show thanks and gratitude to everyone when we reclaim the Brodie Road Cemetery. This is a long thing that we have been working on."

Fataar added that the reopening of this historic burial place hadn't been an easy journey and thanked everyone involved.

