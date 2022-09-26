CoCT emphasises importance of fire safety after deadly Woodstock explosion

This follows a deadly explosion and fire at a superette in Woodstock last week, that left two people dead.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has stressed that fire safety remains an important aspect for all property owners and tenants to consider.

This follows a deadly explosion and fire at a superette in Woodstock last week, that left two people dead.

An initial blast, fire and the shattering of glass were followed by several secondary explosions.

The Woodstock corner shop was completely gutted by last Thursday night's fire and preliminary investigations indicate it was caused by a gas leakage after two 48kg gas canisters were found on the premises.

Two men, including the shop owner who sustained 70% to 100% burn wounds, died in hospital over the weekend.

With no end in sight for Eskom's power cuts and more people relying on gas for heat and cooking, the City of Cape Town has urged residents to be extremely careful.

Authorities said that in this case, the use of 48kg gas canisters is strictly prohibited, with the limitation allowing up to 19kg if installed and used correctly in operation under a valid certificate of compliance.