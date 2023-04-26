CoCT allocates over R8bn for infrastructure to benefit poor communities - Mayor

In addition, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said almost R1 billion would be allocated to fix sewer pumps across the metro.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis revealed that over R8 billion of the municipality's R11 billion budget for the 2023/24 financial year would be spent on critical infrastructure to benefit poor communities in the metro.

In many cases, said the mayor, the expenditure benefits lower-income households exclusively - including subsidised housing, new social housing projects and informal settlement upgrades.

Cape Town tables by far the largest infrastructure budget of all metros



Hill-Lewis said almost R1 billion would be allocated to fix sewer pumps across the metro.

In addition, more money would be spent on deploying law enforcement officers to crime-ridden areas, the expansion of the MyCity route as well as upgrades to city clinics, libraries and sports facilities.

Hill-lewis said this was more money than any other metro in the country had spent.

“Our infrastructure budget is 35.2% larger than the next metro, eThekwini (R8.1bn), and 59.7% larger than the third biggest budget for this year, Johannesburg (R6.9bn)."



The mayor also repeated his call for national government to give the City of Cape Town powers to run the passenger rail service.

"According to its own data, Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] now only transports 3% of the passengers it did a decade ago, when rail should be the backbone of an affordable, reliable and safe transport system."