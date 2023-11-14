Cloudy skies, scattered showers and thundershowers expected in Joburg on Tuesday

Though Johannesburg residents are told to brace for Tuesday’s inclement weather, a repeat of Monday night’s brutal hailstorm has not been forecast.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents should brace themselves for inclement weather as cloudy skies, scattered showers and thundershowers are expected on Tuesday.

Parts of the city are still reeling from Monday night's brutal hailstorm that left several homes, vehicles and other infrastructure damaged.

There are no reports of deaths or serious injuries so far.

Weather forecaster Lulama Theme said there were no prospects of hail on Tuesday: “Hailstorm always happens when we forecast thunderstorms, but [on Tuesday], the forecast is more cloudy conditions with some showers, not really [a] hailstorm.”