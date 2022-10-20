Civil society calls on MPs to reject Electoral Amendment Bill

The National Assembly will be voting on the Amended Bill on Thursday which will usher in changes to South Africa's electoral system.

JOHANNESBURG - Nineteen civil society organisations have come together and slammed the new Electoral Amendment Bill in a letter to Parliament, calling on members to reject it.

The National Assembly will be voting on the amendment bill on Thursday, which will usher in changes to South Africa's electoral system.

But the organisations say the bill does not uphold constitutional standards and is clearly for political parties, setting up all other potential independent candidates for failure.

They say that independents will have to win double the votes of political parties for a seat in Parliament.

"Parliament did not sufficiently consult the public about the bill nor has it taken into account the very reasonable arguments that have been put forward by civil society. We believe that the point of changing a voting system is so that voters can know who they are electing in Parliament. We hope that MPs will vote not toeing the line of political party politics," said Defender of Democracy's Duduetsang Mmeti.