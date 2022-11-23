Civil servants threaten indefinite strike should govt not meet wage demands

Hundreds of workers marched to the office of the National Treasury in Pretoria to submit a memorandum of demands, calling on the government to give in to their wage demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil servants across the country are expected to return to work on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s one-day strike.



Workers in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga are among those that staged parallel marches.

Union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa vowed to intensify their protest if the government failed to up its offer from a 3% increase on the baseline to 10%.

