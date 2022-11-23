Civil servants threaten indefinite strike should govt not meet wage demands
Hundreds of workers marched to the office of the National Treasury in Pretoria to submit a memorandum of demands, calling on the government to give in to their wage demands.
JOHANNESBURG - Civil servants across the country are expected to return to work on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s one-day strike.
Workers in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga are among those that staged parallel marches.
Union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa vowed to intensify their protest if the government failed to up its offer from a 3% increase on the baseline to 10%.
Were at Burgers Park in Pretoria where protesting civil service workers are expected to gather before marching to Treasury. Federation unions Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa are calling for a 10% wage increase, while govt refuses to budge from its 3% on the baseline. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/2KupuTpcESEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2022
The public sector also wants the government to sweeten the deal with added benefits, including an increase in the headcount in the sector, a housing allowance as well as the protection of collective bargaining.
The government has seven days to respond to these demands or face a national shutdown or the start of an indefinite strike.
Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi was met with hostility when he took to the stage to address workers.
#PublicServicProtest | Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi is here to receive the workers demands.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2022
He was booed by the crowd when jumped onto the stage. ~K pic.twitter.com/qYEeKrdgOj
Nxesi was whisked away by his protectors after a scuffle broke out.
While the minister was unable to address the frustrated workers, union leaders sent Nxesi back home with at least four other copies of the memorandum - one for the National Treasury, one for the Department of Labour, one for the police department and another for health.
Unions in Cape Town where the protest was postponed due to a taxi strike are yet to announce an alternative day to submit their demands to Parliament.