Civil organisations describe SA as a country in crisis ahead of Sona

They said that the country is in the doldrums owing to a lack of leadership and symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisations including Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation have described South Africa as a country in crisis.

They were delivering their own state of the nation in Cape Town on Wednesday.

It came on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

READ: 'Schools must be havens of safety' instead of 'centres of violence': Sadtu

The group gathered at the St George's Cathedral just a stone's throw away from Parliament and called on the president the prevent the state from collapsing.

Movement for Care's Axolile Notywala said that the country is in crisis because it lacks leadership.

"We don't have people-centered leaders, we have people that are accountable to different political parties but not the general public or the general citizens of South Africa."

READ: LGBTQIA+ community on Ramaphosa's Sona: 'We want to be included and heard!'

Meanwhile, Outa's Rachel Fischer described South Africa as a sick society.

"For me, this feels like a bipolar society that has got symptoms of post-traumatic stress and it's an ill society."

The President has to put people’s needs before political party agendas - said the movements.

READ: Open letter to Ramaphosa, CoCT seeks to control energy, policing, rail services