City working to secure temp housing for residents displaced by floods - Phalatse

The recent heavy rains destroyed infrastructure and left several residents displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse said the City is looking to provide relief and temporary shelter to residents affected by recent floods that swept away hundreds of homes.

Phalatse said the City has measures in place to assist affected residents.

"Relief, rescue, and relocation is underway while the work of repairing and rebuilding the city is ongoing. We are working very hard to restore electricity, water supplies and to provide temporary accommodation to the destitute."