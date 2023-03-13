City Power says Roodepoort power restored to 40% in wake of substation explosion

This follows an attempted cable theft that caused an explosion at the substation.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said that electricity had been restored to at least 40% of the areas affected following an explosion at a substation in Roodepoort.

The explosion was attributed to criminals attempting to steal cables from the substation.

The utility has identified Roodepoort as one of the hotspots for cable theft.

The utility has faced many challenges with cable theft across the city, with the latest leaving Roodepoort residents without power.

With City Power teams working overnight to restore electricity to the residents, the utility said that it expected to restore power to more areas on Monday, should things go as planned.

The utility said that one of the areas that was restored tripped in the early hours of Monday morning due to a suspected fault.

Despite the ramped-up security at the utility's substations, the theft of cables in the area continues.

City Power has also called on law enforcement authorities to intervene.