City Power says power to Observatory & Kensington to be restored by week's end

A substation feeding the two suburbs and surrounding areas caught fire last week, leaving thousands of households without electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has assured Observatory and Kensington residents who've been left in the dark that power will be restored by the end of this week.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that its teams had completed over 40% of repairs to the substation.

"Work is continuing for the third day at Observatory substation which was gutted by a fire this weekend. Unfortunately, residents of Bellevue, Bellevue East Bruma, Cyrildene, De Wetshof, Houghton Estate, Kensington, Linksfield Ridge, Malvern, Observatory, Observatory Extension, Troyeville, Yeoville and surrounding areas, will remain off until all the work has been completed, which will be later this week."