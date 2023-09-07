City Power's prepaid meter rollout draws mixed feelings from Alex residents

Earlier on Thursday, Johannesburg City Power kicked off phase one of its programme to install 5000 smart prepaid meters across the township.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a mixed response from Alexandra residents on the possibility of paying for electricity.

Residents on the formal side of Alexandra said this was long overdue while those living in the informal areas were worried they might be priced out of electricity

Gilbert Kwamape is a pensioner. He said he owns his home in Alexandra and has been paying his electricity bill since he bought the house decades ago.

"Everyone should pay. How can I complain about electricity? I am complaining about load shedding because I am paying for electricity."

Tavern owner, Nathanial Rathaka, said he was connected illegally to the electrical grid because it was the only way to power up his business.

Rathaka said he has no issues paying for electricity provided there was a stable supply

"It affects me because I sell alcohol and my customers are always complaining that the beer is not cold, the cold drinks too are also warm. Nothing is selling, polony ends up getting spoiled and I have to throw it away. My business is doing well because of this electricity issue."

Johannesburg City Power said it expected to complete phase one of this programme within two months.