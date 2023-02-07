City Power rules out theft and vandalism at Lotus substation

Lotus substation caught fire for the second time in a year on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Theft and vandalism have been ruled out in the Lotus substation fire after the substation was engulfed in flames over the weekend.

So said City Power on Tuesday.

The utility said technicians continue investigating the events that led to the fire on Sunday.

Although City Power said that a new transformer was installed at the substation, residents in some parts of Vlakvontein and Hospital Hill in Pretoria West were still without power more than 48 hours later.

The substation caught fire for the second time over the weekend, after it first burnt down just over a year ago.

The old transformer is dismantled, while City Power continues its clean-up operation.

City Power said it will run an eight-hour test on the new transformer.

It believes it will meet its five-day deadline for repairs.