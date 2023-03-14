City Power records 25 incidents of cable theft, vandalism over weekend

Cable theft and vandalism at its substations regularly plagued the utility, disrupting its ability to supply power to already powerless residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said it recorded 25 incidents of cable theft and vandalism over the past weekend alone.

The utility was plagued with cable theft and vandalism at its substations, with eight of the 25 thefts occurring in the inner city.

One suspect was arrested on Monday after getting badly electrocuted while they attempted to steal some cables in Alexandra.

READ: Cable theft to blame for Roodepoort substation explosion

READ: City Power sets aside R9m to replace Joburg's electricity infrastructure

City Power said that community members also expressed their anger towards the cable theft that was cutting off their supply.

“The area near Riverpark and surroundings is one of the hotspots for cable theft and vandalism and part of the reason most of the community east of the Jukskei River have gone for almost a week without electricity,” said the power utility's Isaac Mangena.