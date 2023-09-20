City Power in Midrand as part of two-day cut-off operation for non-payers

The power utility said its aim is to recoup R13 million owed to them in unpaid utility bills in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - As part of their two-day operation to cut off electricity to non-payers, City Power was in Midrand on Wednesday.

The power utility said it would visit six business premises in the area, as their aim is to recoup R13 million owed to them in unpaid utility bills.

“For the purpose of today [Wednesday] we are looking at recouping R13 million,” said City Power general manager for Midrand Service Delivery Centre, Katlego Mogale-Makoni.

“Currently, where we are standing, we just switched off the customer at Matuka Close [because] they owe us R1.5 million, [which goes] towards the R13 million that we are looking to collect.”

Mogale-Makoni said Wednesday's operation of cutting off non-payers in Midrand was part of a bigger problem in the area.

“Our total debt book is sitting at R340 million, and that R340 million is only for businesses and large power users so that is what we're chasing today.”