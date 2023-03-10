City Power abandons cut off operation in Lenasia after some workers held hostage

It said that it had chosen to abandon the operation following consultations with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg's City Power said that it had abandoned its cut-off operation in Lenasia after some of its team members were held hostage by some business owners.

The power utility has been embarking on the electricity cut-off operations for months, with the intention to recover money owed to the city by residents and businesses.

This comes after an announcement by the City of Ekurhuleni that four electricians were killed on Monday in Germiston after they went to attend to a power outage.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that they would continue the operation next week.

“So, we decided that we should abandon this mission because they (JMPD) don't have enough manpower to deal with the threats imposed on our teams and our equipment."