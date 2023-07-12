City of uMhlathuze calls on govt to help manage truck influx following attacks

The metro said it needs help from the national government to boost its resources, including policing following the surge of truck attacks as thousands of trucks pass through the area to deliver and collect goods.

DURBAN - The City of uMhlathuze, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, has urged national government to help with monitoring the number of trucks that pass through the area.

With the Port of Richards Bay close by, the metro sees thousands of trucks that deliver and collect goods.

It also connects to the N2 highway, which provides access to neighbouring provinces and countries, including Mozambique and Swaziland.

But after the recent burning of two trucks on Monday night, officials said they need government to boost their resources, including policing.

On arrival in Empangeni using the N2 highway, it is not unusual to see hundreds of trucks parked on the roadside as they all line up, waiting to enter the Port of Richards Bay.

Some drivers are also known to use the opportunity to take a break for a few nights.

But following Monday night's torching of two trucks, the uMhlathuze local municipality mayor, Xolani Ngwezi said the city needs help to curb these crimes.

"Assist us with some of the resources from other government departments so that we are able to manage this issue of the influx of trucks [and] manage them in a manner that we don't lose lives."

Ngwezi said the municipality did not have enough law enforcement capacity to try and prevent these incidents.