City of Tshwane to take disciplinary action against bus drivers refusing to work

Tshwane bus services were set to resume on Monday but the city said that over 70% of its drivers have refused to work.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says disciplinary measures will be taken against its bus drivers who have refused to report to work on Monday morning.

Over the past three months, bus operations have been suspended several times as wage disputes between the municipality and its employees escalate.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba: "We don't know what the reasons are. What we do know is that there is a permanent court interdict that prevents employees from embarking on the strike, which means that they are in contempt of the interdict, therefore internal processes have to kick in."