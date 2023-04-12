City of Tshwane reduces bus services due to diesel shortage

Hundreds of commuters who rely on the bus services may have to make alternative transport arrangements after the municipality announced it will be reducing its operations indefinitely.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has been forced to hit the brakes on its bus services, due to a shortage of diesel at the metro’s bus depots.

Hundreds of commuters who rely on the bus services may have to make alternative transport arrangements after the municipality announced it would be reducing its operations indefinitely.

The metro said it was forced to reduce the number of buses on the roads to avoid a complete halt in operations.



"The City is aware that the decision to reduce operations will have a negative impact on our customers' commuting plans, however, it was important that we avoid a total stoppage of operations especially now that schools have resumed," said the city of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo.

This is the second time this year that Tshwane buses have run out of fuel.

In January, the city’s three fuel stations were empty due to the non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.