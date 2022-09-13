City of Joburg granted court interdict to prevent special sitting of council
The sitting was scheduled by council chair of chairs and acting Speaker, Colleen Makhubele. It was meant to elect an official acting Speaker and possibly deal with a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Joburg has granted the City of Joburg and the Democratic Alliance-led multi-party government an interdict to prevent a special sitting of the council.
The sitting was scheduled by council chair of chairs and acting Speaker, Colleen Makhubele.
It was meant to elect an official acting Speaker and possibly deal with a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
The position of Speaker has been left vacant after Vasco da Gama was ousted through a vote of no confidence earlier this month.
The @CityofJoburgZA has won its High Court case.Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) September 12, 2022
The notice issued for a sitting of Council has been declared invalid, null & void.
Furthermore, there is currently no Acting Speaker.
The Respondent has also been hit with a costs order.
This is a victory for the rule of law.