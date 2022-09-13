City of Joburg granted court interdict to prevent special sitting of council

The sitting was scheduled by council chair of chairs and acting Speaker, Colleen Makhubele. It was meant to elect an official acting Speaker and possibly deal with a motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Joburg has granted the City of Joburg and the Democratic Alliance-led multi-party government an interdict to prevent a special sitting of the council.

The position of Speaker has been left vacant after Vasco da Gama was ousted through a vote of no confidence earlier this month.