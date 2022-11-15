City of Ekurhuleni denies neglecting service delivery in townships

Ekurhuleni Mayoral spokesperson - Warren Gwilt - said the current administration implemented numerous interventions to improve service delivery in township areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has denied allegations it has neglected township areas when it comes to service delivery.

The claims have been levelled by several opposition parties and some community organisations against the metro - which is under Mayor Tania Campbell's leadership.

The latest party to level the allegations of poor governance against Campbell is ActionSA - which recently pulled out of the multi-party coalition in Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA cited dissatisfaction with how the Democratic Alliance-led government ran the metro.

Ekurhuleni Mayoral spokesperson - Warren Gwilt - said the current administration implemented numerous interventions to improve service delivery in townships.

He said the city has expanded its qualifying requirements for its indigent policy to include properties worth up to R1.5 million and an income of less than R7,400 a month.

Gwilt said a debt rehabilitation incentive plan is also in place where qualifying residents can get 50% of their debts written off over a three-year period.

The muli-party coalition is guaranteed to remain in place for at least another six months in Ekurhuleni following the motion of no confidence the African National Congress submitted last month against Campbell.

Speaker Raymond Dhlamini said council rules state that a similar motion can only be submitted after a six-month period has lapsed.

"You cannot table a motion that was debated and accepted in council. It can only be done after six months."

Campbell is expected to reveal her reconstructed mayoral committee that will include replacements for the two previous ActionSA councillors.