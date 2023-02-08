City of CT's 'permit' to pump sewage into ocean a health violation - ActionSA

ActionSA says it is in the process of finalising its appeal to stop the City of Cape Town pumping effluent into Camps Bay, Greenpoint, and Hout Bay.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA says it is finalising its appeal to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment for granting the City of Cape Town a permit to pump raw sewage into the ocean.

The party said the city could not be allowed to continue to contaminate the ocean.

ActionSA said it was shocked that the department saw nothing wrong with contaminating the ocean with sewage.

The party called on Cape Town residents and civil society groups to join the move against the city's pollution of the environment.

The party's Western Cape chairperson, Michelle Wasserman, said the department gave the city a five-year permit to pump sewage into Camps Bay, Greenpoint, and Hout Bay.

“To this end, ActionSA is in the process of finalising its appeal to stop the discharge of the untreated effluent being pumped into the oceans. Numerous agencies and universities have research the negative impact of the surge effluent on the environment," she said.

Wasserman added that pumping sewage into a marine protected area was a clear violation of residents' constitutional rights to health.