City of Cape Town concerned about growing attacks on waste services staff

Officials have had to temporarily suspend refuse collection and other services in several areas due to ongoing incidents of extortion and threats of violence.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has expressed concern about growing attacks on its waste services staff.

Officials had to temporarily suspend refuse collection and other services in several areas due to ongoing incidents of extortion and threats of violence.

As a result, a number of communities have been left in squalor, with residents fearing the heaps of rubbish would attract rats and other pests.

Gugulethu became the latest community from which urban waste management workers were forced to withdraw this week after collection teams reported being followed by vehicles with armed individuals.

In Nyanga last week, a refuse collection crew was approached by eight armed men who demanded a protection fee for the workers to pass through the area safely and robbed a staff member of his phone.

In September, officials withdrew services in Philippi East following a deadly attack on private security escorts protecting city staff and vehicles operating in the area.

Two security guards were killed.

Meanwhile, crews were also pulled from Manenberg due to a flare-up of gang violence.