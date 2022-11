Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś, granted parole: What does this mean for him?

Katlego Jiyane | After almost 30 years behind bars, Janusz Waluś - the man who killed South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani - is going to be released on parole. But with his South African citizenship having been revoked in 2017, there are questions as to where he’ll be enjoying his new-found freedom.