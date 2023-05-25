Cholera outbreak: Planned Hammanskraal shutdown falls flat

Over the week, posters of the planned shutdown circulated the details of the planned action on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - A service delivery protest in the cholera-hit area of Hammanskraal failed to materialise on Thursday.

The Pretoria north region has for years experienced a water crisis that has culminated in a cholera outbreak.

To date, cholera, a disease usually spread through contaminated water has claimed 17 lives in Gauteng.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Hammanskraal released a statement thanking residents for not participating in the shutdown of the area.

The party said it’s dealing with the water crisis through council and other spheres of government.

Religious community leader Moafrika Wa Maila said shutting down Hammanskraal would have made the situation worse.

“The people of Hammanskraal are quite conscious and they understand what needs to be done in situations like these. They know that they cannot shut down Hammanskraal at the cost and expense of the lives of people.”

A planned oversight visit by the Parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation to the area was postponed to Friday.