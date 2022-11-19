Chiloane promises stern action over fatal stabbing of Vlakfontein learner

Chiloane on Saturday visited the family along with police officers and different political party members.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has said he will make an example out of those responsible for the murder of a Grade 11 learner from Vlakfontein.

The Qalabotjha Secondary School learner was stabbed to death outside the school premises on Thursday.

The MEC told the grieving family that police in the area have made a commitment to protect the community and curb the scourge of violence.

Chiloane also added that moving forward, schools will have people who can conduct first aid in emergency situations:

"Much more now we need everybody, all hands on deck. If there are issues that are seen, if there is a problem, we need them to really come on board and assist us in time. We don't want to find ourselves like we're doing now, reacting, to an outcome rather than being spontaneous be able to prevent such incidences from occurring."

Meanwhile, disgruntled Vlakfontein community members said gangsterism had robbed a family of their child and a possible breadwinner.

Eyewitness News spoke to community members and community leader Gugu Manana who said gangsterism has always been a problem.

“We are very pained by the incident as a community. We also have the power to put an end to this…that is happening on the ground and not only leave everything to the government. We’re going to be directly involved as parents, as community leaders. No, we’re not gonna allow this gangsterism," Manana said.