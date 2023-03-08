Chiloane: GED to probe negligence claims in Kganya Mokhele’s death

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said that they will put every effort into the investigation of three-year-old Kganya Mokhele’s death following an accident at Little Ashford Preschool.

The toddler succumbed to severe injuries after a 2-metre-tall bookshelf collapsed on him at the school on Tuesday. He was allegedly reaching for a toy when the structure gave way.

Chiloane visited the facility in Bedfordview on Wednesday afternoon where he met with the family as well as officials, including the school principal and CEO of the Ashford group.

#KganyaMokhele | Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has arrived at the school to get an account from officials of the events that led to the toddler’s death. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/NMDg8rMrUo ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2023

The MEC said that a parallel investigation had been launched by the department to probe claims of negligence made against the family by the school.

The Mokhele family has accused staff at Little Ashford Preschool of failing to take precautionary measures to prevent an incident like the one that killed three-year-old Kganya.

Chiloane said that the department’s probe would focus on compliance.

"We are investigating different things, beyond murder," Chiloane said.

While the MEC said that he did not want to prejudge the outcome of investigations, he tore into the school.

"Personally, I think you failed there, you failed the family," the MEC said.

Chiloane added that the investigations would determine the school’s fate.