Cheat sheet: Laws around the world that could get you fined or imprisoned

While every country and its laws are different, sometimes they can raise your eyebrows if you're from a part of the world with different value systems, or if these laws are against worldwide concepts of human rights. Eyewitness News looked at a few.

JOHANNESBURG – United States basketball star Brittney Griner headed back to the United States on Thursday after being released in a prisoner swap with Russia.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, WNBA champion and LGBTQI+ activist, was arrested at a Moscow airport earlier this year for being in possession of cannabis oil, and sentenced in August to nine years in prison. In Russia, the use, sale, possession and transportation of cannabis is illegal.

When the Fifa World Cup began in Qatar, the host nation moved to ban alcohol from being sold in the stands at the games. They also did not want people who are in same-sex relationships to be visible as homosexuality is considered illegal under Islamic Sharia law.

Eyewitness News looked at a few laws across the globe that could get you arrested or heavily fined.

SINGAPORE

In Singapore, it's against the law to import and sell chewing gum. The law was implemented in an attempt to improve the cleanliness of the country. Exceptions are dental and nicotine gum, when purchased from a doctor or registered pharmacist.

THAILAND

Thailand has had a ban on the import, export, sale and possession of vaping products since November 2014, therefore electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes are illegal in the Southeast Asian country.

Anyone found breaking this law could be arrested and face jail time or a fine. This applies both to foreigners and Thais.

CHAD

The African country - described as being conservative, has several laws, deemed immoral and that could send you directly to prison.

No public displays of affection.



No same-sex relationships.



You must get a government permit to take any photo.



Even with a, permit, it's illegal to photograph military and police assets and personnel, airports and government buildings.



GERMANY

It is illegal to run out of petrol on the nation's super-fast autobahn roads and stop on the highway.

German authorities see this as a preventable situation.

Further, entering and exiting is only allowed via the marked interchanges. Pulling over onto the shoulder is prohibited unless your car breaks down. And don't even think of walking to a petrol station - you’ll get another fine for that.

ITALY

Feeding pigeons in Venice has been illegal since 2008.

You could cough up anything up to £622 (R11,297.03) if found in violation of this law.

City officials banned feeding the local pigeons that frequent the square in a bid to stop the birds from ruining their UNESCO-status city.

INDONESIA

Indonesia's parliament recently banned[ sex outside marriage](https://www.euronews.com/travel/2022/12/07/indonesia-bans-sex-outside-of-marriage-will-new-laws-affect-tourists-too#:~:text=On%20Tuesday%20(6%20December) with a punishment of up to one year in jail.

Lawmakers approved a new criminal code that will apply to Indonesians and foreigners alike.

The code will also prohibit cohabitation between unmarried couples.

UGANDA

Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited under the Penal Code 1950, which criminalises acts of ‘carnal knowledge against the order of nature’ and ‘gross indecency’.

Life imprisonment is the maximum penalty for breaking this law.