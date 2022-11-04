Charl Kinnear murder probe remains classified, Ipid tells MPs

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has explained that it has the authority to classify a murder probe or docket and therefore its investigation into the murder of anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear remains classified.

Parliament's police committee was to receive a presentation from Ipid on the high-profile murder last month but MPs were told that the report was classified and implicated senior officers and briefing them could hamper the investigation.

But MPs said they were not happy with Ipid's reasoning and wanted to know why, when and by whom the report was classified, while Kinnear's widow said that the report had not always been classified and its contents were discussed with her.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in 2020 and arrests have not yet been made.

The police watchdog said that according to the Minimum Information Security Standards, the head of an institution had the authority to classify a document in terms of the different levels of classification, namely restricted, confidential, secret or top secret.

"The directorate did not contravene the classification procedure despite the fact that all the pages were stamped top secret. The matter is being rectified," said the directorate's Lizzy Suping.

Ipid reiterated that it had to classify the report to protect witnesses as the document contained sensitive records relating to their personal information that could not be made public.

The portfolio committee on police earlier this week requested the police ministry and the national commissioner and the Hawks to provide MPs with a comprehensive progress report on internal steps taken to implement recommendations contained in Ipid's report into Kinnear's assassination.