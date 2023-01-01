Change in Catholic church leadership brought change to structures - JISA Head

Pollitt said the two religious leaders are grounded by different values a fact that has arguably led to a global shift of traditions in Catholic churches.

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the Jesuit Institute South Africa (Jisa) Russell Pollitt believes the change in leadership at the Roman Catholic church in the last decade has brought a change to the structures of the institution.

Pollitt was speaking to 702’s Ray White on the backdrop of the death of former pope Benedict XVI who succumbed to a lengthy battle with ill health.

According to Pollitt, the former Pope’s leadership has proven to be different to that of incumbent Pope Francis who was ordained following the former’s unforeseen resignation in 2013.

Pollitt said the two religious leaders are grounded by different values, a fact that has arguably led to a global shift of traditions in Catholic churches.

“There is a great and wonderful history in the catholic church, but tradition is not something that is static, it is something that evolves. But I do think we are seeing a global split at the moment, and it has played out very much in the US and English churches,” he told 702.