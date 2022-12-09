Go

Celine Dion fans send love and prayers after singer diagnosed with rare disorder

The singer posted a video on social media where she explained that she has been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, and would have to cancel or postpone several of her European shows.

Celine Dion performs at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on 3 October 2017. Picture: @celinedion.
09 December 2022 11:11

CAPE TOWN – There’s been an outpouring of love from Celine Dion fans after the artist announced that she has been suffering from a rare neurological disorder.

Stiff-Person Syndrome causes muscle stiffness and episodes of violent muscle spasms. It can lead to difficulty in walking and in some cases disability. Most people experience symptoms between ages 30 and 60.

Social media users thanked the superstar for being transparent about her health and for bringing awareness to Stiff-Person Syndrome.

