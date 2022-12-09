Celine Dion fans send love and prayers after singer diagnosed with rare disorder

The singer posted a video on social media where she explained that she has been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, and would have to cancel or postpone several of her European shows.

CAPE TOWN – There’s been an outpouring of love from Celine Dion fans after the artist announced that she has been suffering from a rare neurological disorder.

‼️ Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels 8 of her summer 2023 shows. ‼️



"It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” - Céline



Watch Celine’s message here 👉🏼https://t.co/7el0cJVM4I pic.twitter.com/C9I8NEL5bs ' Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 8, 2022

Stiff-Person Syndrome causes muscle stiffness and episodes of violent muscle spasms. It can lead to difficulty in walking and in some cases disability. Most people experience symptoms between ages 30 and 60.

Social media users thanked the superstar for being transparent about her health and for bringing awareness to Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Thank you for letting us know. I'm so sorry that you've been diagnosed. But coming public may help others be aware of the disease and lead to being diagnosed earlier as a result of that awareness. May you beat back the disease. ' JenH. 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Jenn9925) December 9, 2022

Keeping you, your family and the people surrounding you in my thoughts and prayers. Your music has been sewn into the fabric of my life and I owe you so much gratitude. Your music was a common bond with my Mom and now that she is gone it’s both healing and cathartic. God Bless 🙏🏻 ' Jen Wichmann (@thewick73) December 8, 2022

Your health must come first. May God cradle you in His Hands, giving you healing and peace. I love you so much and praying for you. How ironic, the name of your tour is Courage...💖💖💖 ' Alicia'sReign (@AliciaC75717900) December 9, 2022

To everyone saying she should just cancel the tour and give refunds: You can obtain refunds from point or sale. I did this in 2020 when it was first postponed due to the pandemic. No issues.



I will keep an eye on her health and updates and try get tickets next year. ' Aaron (@Aabr1989) December 8, 2022