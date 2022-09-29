Cele: We'll prove man arrested for Magistrate van Rooyen's murder is the killer

Van Rooyen's body was discovered by relatives at her Marina Da Gama home on 10 September 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday said the man arrested for the killing of slain Magistrate Romay Van Rooyen was definitely linked to her murder.

She was laid to rest on 24 September 2022.

An autopsy confirmed that 50-year-old Van Rooyen was murdered.