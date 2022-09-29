Go

Cele: We'll prove man arrested for Magistrate van Rooyen's murder is the killer

Van Rooyen's body was discovered by relatives at her Marina Da Gama home on 10 September 2022.

bheki-celejpg
bheki-celejpg
29 September 2022 14:28

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday said the man arrested for the killing of slain Magistrate Romay Van Rooyen was definitely linked to her murder.

Van Rooyen's body was discovered by relatives at her Marina Da Gama home on 10 September 2022.

She was laid to rest on 24 September 2022.

An autopsy confirmed that 50-year-old Van Rooyen was murdered.

Cassidy Hartzenberg (18), a close relative of van Rooyen, made his first appearance in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday facing a charge of murder.

Cele attended court proceedings and reiterated that Hawks detectives had built a solid case against Hartzenberg.

“We believe that we will be able to prove in court that we have found the right person,” he said.

The matter was postponed until 6 October 2022 for the State to obtain bail information.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA