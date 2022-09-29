Cele: We'll prove man arrested for Magistrate van Rooyen's murder is the killer
Van Rooyen's body was discovered by relatives at her Marina Da Gama home on 10 September 2022.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday said the man arrested for the killing of slain Magistrate Romay Van Rooyen was definitely linked to her murder.
She was laid to rest on 24 September 2022.
An autopsy confirmed that 50-year-old Van Rooyen was murdered.
Outside court, Police Minister Bheki Cele, said its a pity that it would be a relative, quite a close relative, a young man that appeared in court today, so while the investigations are continuing, that does not weaken the information that we have pic.twitter.com/UuSTQxWJG7EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 29, 2022
Cassidy Hartzenberg (18), a close relative of van Rooyen, made his first appearance in the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday facing a charge of murder.
[SOLID CASE] Police Minister Gen Bheki Cele tells journalists gathered outside the Simons Town magistrates court that @SAPoliceService have a solid case against the teenage suspect who is a close relative of the slain magistrate Romey Van Rooyen killed warlike this month. pic.twitter.com/Ek2PfZGyWeLirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) September 29, 2022
Cele attended court proceedings and reiterated that Hawks detectives had built a solid case against Hartzenberg.
“We believe that we will be able to prove in court that we have found the right person,” he said.
The matter was postponed until 6 October 2022 for the State to obtain bail information.