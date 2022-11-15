Cele orders investigation into 3 questionable Joburg police stations

These include the Ennerdale, De Deur and Lenasia South police stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele has ordered an investigation into three South Joburg police stations.

This follows an imbizo Cele held with the Finetown community that was recently the site of a mass shooting last month.

Several allegations have been levelled against police officers in the South of Joburg by Finetown community members.

They include colluding with known criminals, ignoring active crime scenes and using police vans for personal errands amongst others.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the police secretariat would be visiting the three affected police stations to conduct a formal investigation.

He said that there will also be a structure for community members to safely submit their evidence.

"You can't come here as an activist, as a member of the community and make a call of war against the police what you can do is report 'leyo phoyisa' not for you to call a war.”

Cele says he expects a preliminary report from the secretariat in three weeks.