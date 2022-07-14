Bheki Cele intervenes in KZN south coast taxi violence
The minister says steps need to be taken because violence in the area is reaching "crisis proportions".
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele met with members of the taxi industry on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast on Thursday. He was there to address violence in the sector among other issues.
This includes taxi violence, which has plagued the province for years and resulted in the loss of many lives.
The meeting with the top brass of the taxi industry took place in the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts.
The minister said the amount of people killed in the districts between January and July, has more than tripled, in comparison to the same period last year. He says intervention is necessary because violence in
the area is reaching "crisis proportions".
[TAXI VIOLENCE] Minister Cele says #Taxiviolence in the Ugu and Harry Gwala Districts in the South of KwaZulu Natal be tackled before reaching crisis proportions. pic.twitter.com/EfNFBPoMNoLirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 14, 2022
[WATCH] The @SAPoliceService Ministry and KZN Departments of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, are meeting with taxi owners and role players of this sector within the Ugu and Harry Gwala Districts in the South of KwaZulu Natal. #TaxiViolence @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/yCjoERo6BYEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2022
The police took no chances. Officers were armed with rifles to secure the area.
Taxi bosses were also kept secure. They were escorted by private security and their own personal bodyguards