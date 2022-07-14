Bheki Cele intervenes in KZN south coast taxi violence

The minister says steps need to be taken because violence in the area is reaching "crisis proportions".

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele met with members of the taxi industry on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast on Thursday. He was there to address violence in the sector among other issues.

This includes taxi violence, which has plagued the province for years and resulted in the loss of many lives.

The meeting with the top brass of the taxi industry took place in the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts.

The minister said the amount of people killed in the districts between January and July, has more than tripled, in comparison to the same period last year. He says intervention is necessary because violence in

the area is reaching "crisis proportions".