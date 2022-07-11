Cele to receive report on deadly tavern shootings in Gauteng

In Nomzamo Park Soweto, 15 people were killed and eight others wounded while visiting a popular drinking spot.

JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to receive a full report from the South African Police Service (SAPS) top brass including national commissioner Fannie Masemola following two separate tavern shootings in Gauteng at the weekend.

According to reports, a group of men carrying rifles opened fire on the crowd of unsuspecting patrons at Emazulwini – also known as Mdlalose’s Tavern – just after midnight on Sunday.

The minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said Cele would hold a high-level meeting with police management at the Orlando Police Station on Monday.

"The minister of police general Bheki Cele will receive a full briefing on the mass shootings that took place in Gauteng over the weekend – following this high-level meeting – which will also be attended by the National Commissioner of the SAPS. A site visit to the crime scene will be conducted.”

Meanwhile, in Katlehong, two people were also killed at a tavern.

No arrests have been made.

Police have yet to determine the motive for both shootings.