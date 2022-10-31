Cele deploys amaberete to Pinetown after gunmen killed 7 people

Seven people were killed, and four others wounded at the weekend when a group of gunmen attacked street vendors selling chicken feet.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised the community of Finetown that he will bolster policing over the next few weeks.

The people of Finetown in the south of Gauteng said this was nothing new adding that they have experienced a spate of murders over the last few weeks.

Cele, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the township on Monday.

Cele allowed community members to address him and Mawela on their safety concerns.

They have called for the Tactical Response Team also known as 'amaberete' to be deployed.

He said the TRT would not be removed until they cleaned the community - an idea that the residents welcomed.

The community claims that on the night of the attack a police van passed by, and the officer refused to stop as the community panicked.

“If there is any truth on that there will have to be consequential management. Whoever did that will have to really face the consequences,” said Cele.

Cele promised that a mobile police station would be stationed in Finetown by next Monday.