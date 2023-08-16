Cele denies Saps members operate in a 'culture of impunity'

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the increasing number of police officers who come under attack or are killed is proof that - by and large – police officers are working hard and doing their job.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said it’s untrue that police officers operate within a culture of impunity.

He was on Wednesday responding to criticism from members of Parliament (MPs), on the assault of civilians by presidential protection officers on the N1 freeway in Johannesburg last month.

The controversial incident was captured on video.

But Cele said problems within the police service are not unique to the organisation, adding that members who step out of line will be dealt with.

Cele said the increasing number of police officers who come under attack or are killed is proof that - by and large – police officers are working hard and doing their job.

"There are problems within the organisation where the members go wayward like all other organisations where they go wayward."

But MPs like African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe believe police are typically heavy-handed making communities fearful to collaborate with them.

"People that have fallen down, they still continue to kick them. That was definitely an abuse of power, and that should not be tolerated," he said referring to the N1 highway incident.

Cele said such officers would be disciplined.

"There’s no culture of impunity as raised by honourable Whitfield within the members of the South African Police [Service]."

The South African Police Service said presidential protection officers regularly attend sessions aimed at promoting professional conduct.