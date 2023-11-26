Cele appalled by spate of police killings

Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at the funeral of Officer Siphesihle Cele in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, who was shot dead while attending to complaints of a man carrying a firearm at a tavern in Empangeni.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the rate at which law enforcement officials are murdered is appalling.

Cele was speaking at the funeral of Officer Siphesihle Cele in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The 26-year-old officer was shot dead while attending to complaints of a man carrying a firearm at a tavern in Empangeni.

Cele said he was only in his first year of service.

Over 70 police officers have been killed since April.

Just a month ago, a national intervention unit officer Sithembiso Mazibuko was killed during a shootout in Durban.

The Minister said officers are at war with criminals and reiterated the importance of fighting fire with fire.

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola was speaking at the funeral of another Officer, Marven Maphoro who was killed while attending to an ATM bombing in Tembisa.

Masemola said this will not deter police from clamping down on crime.