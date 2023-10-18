Cele after KZN cop murder: 'Criminals are eliminating the police'

Police have revealed that the officer killed in Ntuzuma last evening, north of Durban is warrant officer Sithembiso Mazibuko.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal police officer killed by alleged criminals during a shootout with police in Durban on Monday, has been identified as Sithembiso Mazibuko.

Mazibuko was part of the police’s National Intervention Unit (NIU) - which deals with serious criminal cases.

He and his team acted on intelligence they received about the whereabouts of wanted suspects - including one that is linked to 12 murders.

Mazibuko was shot and killed during the operation in Ntuzuma - which neighbours his home of KwaMashu in the north of Durban.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal top police brass visited the Mazibuko family home to pay homage to the fallen serviceman.

The minister said he noted an intention to kill police.

“I am quite worried; these are the groups that sit down to plan and plot to kill the police. So, they are not just doing crime, they are developing this thing of eliminating the police.”

Cele said police will have no choice but to push back when dealing with such criminals. He added that communities and government must give them the space to deal with criminality.