CCTV footage shows alleged Khayelitsha mass shooting gunman in Belhar - lawyer

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha mass shooting case returns to court on Wednesday with the accused's alibi on trial.

Thando Shuba (35) was in court on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in the Enkanini informal settlement last month.

Shuba insists that he's not the gunman and claims to have an alibi to prove it.

To support his claim of innocence, CCTV footage was reviewed by all the parties in the matter.

"It could not be played in court, however, an office was arranged where a magistrate, prosecutor, myself, the accused, the investigating officer of the matter and I believe the spokesperson from the NPA, we all viewed the footage," defence attorney, Phindile Vepile, said.

Vepile said that it showed him at three different locations in Belhar at the time of the mass shooting.

Meanwhile, the gunmen involved in the fatal shooting of five people in the Endlovini informal settlement, also in Khayelitsha, remain at large.