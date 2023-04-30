Cause of WC bus crash that killed 5 people still unknown - Police

Police said an investigation was underway, and a culpable homicide docket had been opened.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police on Sunday said the cause of the bus crash which killed five people and left 48 others injured on the N2 near Swellendam had not yet been determined.

The accident happened on Friday as members of the Jubilant church were on a trip from George to Cape Town.

"The investigation into this matter is still at a very early stage and the cause of the accident is yet to be established. More information will become available as the investigation unfolds. The investigation continues," said Southern Cape police spokesperson Christopher Spies.