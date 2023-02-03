Cassper Nyovest unveils Amapiano star Toss as Billiato's brand ambassador

Cassper Nyovest launched his liquor brand late in 2021, describing it as one that “speaks to the dreamers, the doers, and groundbreakers.”

Cape Town – Amapiano musician Pholoso Masombuka, popularly known as Toss, has been named the first official brand ambassador for rapper Cassper Nyovest’s luxury alcohol brand, Billiato.

“Ngiyabonga for believing and trusting in me with this one,” said the Umlando hitmaker.

Cassper, real name Refiloe Phoolo, launched the liquor brand late in 2021, and according to the musician-businessman, it has become one of the most sought-after tequilas in the country.

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to introduce our first brand ambassador, TOSS! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth #GrowingTheFamily pic.twitter.com/vLqUzc1qoL ' Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 2, 2023

Nyovest shared the first pictures of Toss’ photoshoot, and social media users were left with mixed feelings.

Some pointed out similarities to the late Tupac’s 'Becoming Clean' shoot.

Toss Shakur ' Tsoanelo David Moleko (@DjTuxedoSA) February 2, 2023

Perfect ambassador 🔥🔥🔥👌🏾 ' MneoZ🍧🍭💰 (@Mneozzz) February 2, 2023

It is so sad how such a beautiful story is sullied by unnecessary negativity!!! The Tupac homage is the point!!! Every person who is into hip-hop would know the picture!! It is not plagiarism, but inspiration…Congratulations wena Cassper no Toss, just ignore the noise… ' Ongama Dlabantu (@OngamaDlabantu) February 2, 2023

The bathroom could have been black to make the gold, the body and the Billiato pop more boldly. Shout out to the photographer 👌 ' Tied-Staccato (@Eurhythmi8) February 2, 2023

"Pardon my Arrogance" I still think you could have done better. Knowing how creative you are, Pretty disappointed ☹️ at you. The slogan (Taste for Success) doesn't resonance with this. But I'll let you be. ' Vali MAVERICK (@VValithuba) February 2, 2023