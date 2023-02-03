Go

Cassper Nyovest unveils Amapiano star Toss as Billiato's brand ambassador

Cassper Nyovest launched his liquor brand late in 2021, describing it as one that “speaks to the dreamers, the doers, and groundbreakers.”

Cassper Nyovest and Toss. Picture: Instagram
Cape Town – Amapiano musician Pholoso Masombuka, popularly known as Toss, has been named the first official brand ambassador for rapper Cassper Nyovest’s luxury alcohol brand, Billiato.

“Ngiyabonga for believing and trusting in me with this one,” said the Umlando hitmaker.

Cassper, real name Refiloe Phoolo, launched the liquor brand late in 2021, and according to the musician-businessman, it has become one of the most sought-after tequilas in the country.

Nyovest shared the first pictures of Toss’ photoshoot, and social media users were left with mixed feelings.

Some pointed out similarities to the late Tupac’s 'Becoming Clean' shoot.

